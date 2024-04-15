Russia Is Bringing Back Refining Capacity Hit by Ukrainian Drones

Russia has brought back online some oil refining units in recent weeks, reducing the capacity taken offline by Ukrainian drone hits to around 10%, from 14% at the end of March, calculations by Reuters showed on Monday. The refining capacity in Russia that is currently offline due to drone attacks is now estimated by Reuters at around 660,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to 907,000 bpd offline at the end of March. Still, maintenance and other outages at Russia’s refineries will actually raise the refining capacity that will be…