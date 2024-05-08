Russia Launches New Wave of Attacks on Ukrainian Energy

Russia advanced into eastern Ukraine, taking two villages in two regions, Moscow said on Wednesday, in the aftermath of over 70 drone and missile attacks that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight. The barrage of drones and missiles fired early on Wednesday, including Iranian-made Shahed drones, was Moscow’s retaliation for Kyiv’s targeting of Russian refineries. Russia has also reportedly taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and another in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, without independent…