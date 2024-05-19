Russia Loses Ground to China in Central Asian Trade

Trade data for 2024 is showing that Kyrgyzstan has an unhealthy dependency on China, even considering a wide discrepancy in figures released by Chinese and Kyrgyz official agencies. Bilateral trade turnover during the first quarter of 2024 totaled $4.815 billion, according to figures compiled by China’s General Customs Administration. The trade imbalance between the two countries was pronounced: according to Beijing, Chinese exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $4.163 billion, while only $22 million of Kyrgyz goods and services made their way to…