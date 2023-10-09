Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

Russian pipeline operator Transneft resumed this weekend diesel exports from sea ports after Moscow conditionally allowed late last week the seaborne exports of diesel. “Based on applications from oil companies, confirmed by the energy ministry, and declarations for them from the customs service, shipments of petroleum products began on Saturday,” Transneft representative Igor Demin told the TASS news agency on Monday. On Friday, Russia lifted the ban on most of its diesel exports, two weeks after announcing export…