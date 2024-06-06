06 Jun, 24

Russia Says it Continues to Cut Oil Production under OPEC+ Deal

Russia continued to cut its oil production in May per the OPEC+ agreements, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, in another attempt to reassure the market that OPEC+ producers are committed to the pact and to stabilizing the oil market.   “Our reduction against April continued in accordance with our OPEC+ agreements,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS. Asked about exact numbers for the May oil production,…

