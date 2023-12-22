Russia Says Its Oil Exports Rose By 7% in 2023 Compared to 2021

Russia’s crude oil exports this year will be 7% higher compared to 2021, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying on Thursday. Russian crude oil exports in 2023 have exceeded by 7% the volumes exported in 2021 – just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This year’s crude oil exports out of Russia are estimated at around 250 million tons, Russian news agency Interfax quoted Belousov as saying during a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects. “The…