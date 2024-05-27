27 May, 24

Russia Seals Nuclear Power and Gas Deal with Uzbekistan

During a visit to Uzbekistan on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed to a deal to build the first Central Asian nuclear power plant in history with Russian state-run Rosatom, Reuters reports, in a move likely designed to showcase Moscow’s adaptability under sanctions.  Domestic Russian-language and international media reported on Monday that Putin had committed $400 million to a $500-million joint investment fund in Uzbekistan, which prompted Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to refer to the visit as heralding…

