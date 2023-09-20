Russia Sends First Ever Cargo Of CPC Crude To UAE

Russian oil major Lukoil and independent producer CenGeo have sent CPC blend to United Arab Emirates’ national oil company ADNOC, marking the first time ever the UAE has purchased the crude blend from Russia, Reuters said in an exclusive report. In early August, Lukoil supplied 123,000 tonnes of CPC Blend oil on Delta Hellas tanker also to Ruwais terminal, although ADNOC has declined to comment on the purchase. CPC Blend is crude oil transported in the common stream via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline system. The UAE sometimes imports…