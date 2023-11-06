Russia Shrugs Off Arctic-2 LNG Sanctions As Putin Eyes 2024 On The Throne

Russian Novatek has dismissed sanctions against its Arctic LNG 2 project imposed by Washington last week as a desperate attempt to keep international gas prices high, Interfax reported on Monday. Novatek, founded by Leonid Mikhelson, is Russia’s largest private gas group, and its founder, and its partnership with French TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has been under scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Interfax quoted Mikhelson as describing U.S. sanctions as “high praise for our professionalism” and designed…