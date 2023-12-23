Russia To Cut Oil Exports From Sea Ports in January

Russia is planning to scale back oil exports from its sea ports next month by between 100,000 and 200,000 barrels per day compared to December levels, according to industry sources familiar with Russia’s export plans. The reason for the scaleback, the anonymous sources told Reuters, is increased throughput at its own refineries. Kpler pegged Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports at 3.5 million bpd so far in December. Kpler has also predicted that Russia’s oil exports will fall in January as its domestic refining picks up steam,…