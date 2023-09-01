Russia To Divulge OPEC+ Deal Parameters Next Week

Russia will disclose the details of the deal with OPEC+ next week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, according to Reuters. Novak did not specify exactly which details would be disclosed. Putin asked Novak at a televised government meeting if he had reached an agreement with OPEC+ to reduce oil supply. It was not immediately clear whether the deal involves production cuts, export cuts, or both. “We have agreed, but we will announce the main parameters next week, publicly,” Novak…