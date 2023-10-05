Russia To Regulate Fuel Oil Prices During Heating Season

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered the regulation of fuel oil prices for the heating season in Russia while Moscow’s ban on exports of gasoline and diesel will remain in place “for as long as necessary,” the Kremlin said on Thursday. Fuel oil, heavily used in Russia’s Arctic regions during the severe winters, will see prices regulated for the 2023/2024 heating season with funds provided by the government, according to a Kremlin document quoted by Reuters. Meanwhile, Russia will keep the ban on exports of…