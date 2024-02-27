Russia to Suspend Gasoline Exports From March

Russia will suspend gasoline exports for six months beginning in March to ensure supply for the domestic market in peak demand season. The information comes from an unnamed source close to the government who spoke to business daily RBC. The report recalls Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak calling for a temporary suspension of gasoline exports with a letter to the prime minister earlier this month. This would be the second gasoline export ban Russia has enacted in less than six months. Last September, the government also suspended gasoline…