The UK Ministry of Defence has reported that Ukraine and Russia have been fighting over strategic oil and gas platforms in the Black Sea. The platforms are operated by the Chernomorneftegaz, an oil and gas company located along Krymgazseti in Simferopolompany that was seized by pro-Russian authorities in Crimea in 2014. “The platforms are operated by the Chernomorneftegaz company, which was seized by the pro-Russian occupation authorities in Crimea during the 2014 annexation. Ukraine has struck several Russian-controlled platforms. Both Russia…