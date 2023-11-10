Russia Won’t Abandon Grand LNG Plans

Russia is adamant that it will press on with its grand scheme of increasing LNG production despite U.S. sanctions on a major project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. While the United States moved to squeeze Moscow further by adding another package of sanctions that targeted a company heavily involved in the $25 billion Arctic LNG-2 project, Russia has no intention of relaxing its plans to boost LNG production to 100 million tons per day. Referring to Novatek-led Arctic LNG-2, Zakharova said on Thursday that…