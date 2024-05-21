Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Two announcements made on consecutive days last week may have far-reaching consequences for the security of the Middle East and the West for years to come if they reach the implementation stage. One was Iran’s offer on 11 May to establish an ‘energy corridor’ from Russia to the Persian Gulf. The other was Turkey’s announcement on 12 May that it is interested in buying more gas and oil from Iran and that the subsequent transit of these resources to eastern Europe through the country is possible. In the simplest terms, these…