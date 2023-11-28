28 Nov, 23

Russian Crude Oil Flows Rebound Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Despite storms in the Black Sea disrupting loadings, weekly crude oil shipments out of Russia rebounded in the week to November 26, rising by around 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous week, just before a crucial OPEC+ meeting this week, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday. In the week to November 26, observed shipments of crude oil from Russian ports averaged 3.24 million bpd, up by 370,000 bpd compared to the flows in the week to November 19, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee.…

