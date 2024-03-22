Russian Diesel in Floating Storage Hits Highest Level Since 2017

The volumes of Russian diesel in floating storage at sea have jumped this month to the highest levels since at least 2017, according to data from analytics firm Kpler compiled by Bloomberg. In the 10 days to March 17, as many as 6.2 million barrels of Russian diesel had been stored on tankers at sea, per Kpler data. This is the highest level of diesel in floating storage in years and exceeds the levels from early 2023, when the EU banned seaborne imports of diesel and other fuels from Russia. This month’s glut is also much higher than…