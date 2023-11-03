03 Nov, 23

Russian Diesel Shipments Drop 11% In October Due To The Export Ban  

The temporary ban on exports of Russian diesel and heavy refinery maintenance reduced Russia’s diesel exports by sea by 11% in October compared to September, according to data from LSEG and trade sources cited by Reuters. On September 21, Russia surprised the markets by announcing a temporary ban on exports of gasoline and diesel to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid soaring crude prices and a weak Russian ruble. Diesel and gasoline exports were temporarily banned to all countries except for four former Soviet states—Belarus,…

