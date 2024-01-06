Russian Fuel Exports Jump To 8-Month High

A surge in fuel oil exports pushed Russia’s refined petroleum product shipments in the four weeks to December 31 to the highest level in eight months, data from Vortexa compiled by Bloomberg showed on Friday. Russian oil product exports averaged nearly 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to December 31, up by 6% compared to the four-week average for the week to December 24, according to the data. In the week to December 24, the four-week average exports of fuels out of Russia stood at around 2.6…