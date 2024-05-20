Russian Fuel Terminal Resumes Exports After Ukrainian Drone Attack

An oil products export terminal at Russia’s biggest port on the Black Sea, Novorossiysk, has resumed loadings of tankers for exports following a Ukrainian drone attack at the facility last week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing data from LSEG and industry sources. The terminal, Importpischeprom, suspended operations on Friday following a drone attack on Novorossiysk, which hit the terminal and the Sheskharis oil harbor. The Importpischeprom facility – whose key exports are oil products, fertilizers, and vegetable…