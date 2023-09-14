Russian Natural Gas Pipeline Catches Fire Following Blast

A natural gas pipeline has caught fire in Russia, RIA news agency said on Thursday. The blast took place at 7:40 a.m. local time and was followed by a fire that affected the underground Peschany Umyot-Storozhevka pipeline near the village of Krasny Oktyabr, operated by Gazprom. Videos and photos show balls of fire near the pipeline that engulfed acres, and reports were that a smoke column could be seen from several miles away. The “open burning” of the gas pipeline has since been extinguished, according to the emergency response system.…