Russian Oil Refinery Catches Fire Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

A Lukoil refinery in western Russia is on fire following a drone attack early on Tuesday local time in what appears to be several coordinated attacks by drones from Ukraine on Russian refinery and fuel facilities. A crude processing unit at the refinery in Nizhny Novgorod is on fire after a drone attack was carried out on Tuesday morning, Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod, wrote on his Telegram channel. Investigators and fire brigades are working to contain the fire at one of the refinery’s units, Nikitin said, adding…