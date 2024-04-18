Russian Oil Refinery Woes Drive Decline in Q1 Exports

Russian oil refineries experienced decreased production, contributing to the country’s ongoing export decline in the first quarter of this year, Russia’s central bank said on Thursday. According to a report released by the bank, goods exports dwindled from $105.1 billion to $97.9 billion compared to the same period last year. The report did not spell out figures for oil exports specifically. The decline in Russia’s goods exports was further attributed to unforeseen repairs triggered by drone attacks on some refineries. Ukrainian drone strikes,…