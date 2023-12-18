18 Dec, 23

Russian Uranium Company Warns of Potential Export Ban

UncategorizedNo Comments

Oil isn’t the only commodity at the center of tensions between the U.S. and Russia… Now Russian state-owned uranium company Tenex is telling American customers that “the Kremlin may preemptively bar exports” to the U.S. if Washington passes certain legislation that would prohibit imports beginning in 2028, Bloomberg reported on Friday.  Tenex’s US branch has already alerted firms like Constellation Energy, Duke Energy, and Dominion Energy about a potential scenario, the report says, though Russia hasn’t finalized a decision. The individual…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.