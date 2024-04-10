Russia’s Crude Is Trading at $15 Above the Price Cap

Russia’s flagship crude grade, Urals, is currently being exported at a price of around $75 per barrel, per Argus Media data cited by Bloomberg—a price that’s $15 a barrel above the $60 price cap set by the G7 and partners if the oil is to be moved with the help of Western shippers, insurers, and financiers. The price cap mechanism set by the G7 and the EU says that Russian crude shipments to third countries can use Western insurance and financing if cargoes are sold at or below the $60-a-barrel ceiling. The measure took…