Russia’s Diesel Exports Set To Fall To Near Zero In October

Russia is appearing to make good on its diesel export ban in October, with loadings from Russian ports on the Black and Baltic Sea set to drop to near nothing for next month. Russia’s loading schedule for October includes 223,000 thousand tons—222,800 thousand tons of which are set to be loaded in Primorsk and Novorossiysk for customers in the Eurasian Economic Union, which are exempt from the ban. Russia announced in September a ban on most diesel exports from its western ports in an effort to stabilize fuel prices at home, but later…