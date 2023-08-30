Russia’s Diesel, Fuel Exports See August Slump

Russia’s diesel and fuel exports are thought to have slumped in August—reaching 10-month lows—as oil refiners gear up for routine seasonal maintenance that typically saps demand, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. According to Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg, oil products exports from Russia sank to 2.3 million barrels per day from August 1 to August 26. That 2.3 million bpd is 250,000 bpd less than the previous month, and also below August 2022 levels. Official data from Russia is unavailable since the country classified…