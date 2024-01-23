Russia’s Fossil Fuel Revenues Continue To Fall

Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues continued to fall in December from November, as income from oil and gas exports has been dropping since September, a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed on Tuesday. Fossil fuel revenues for Russia dropped by 8% last month from November, for a decline of $63 million (58 million euros) per day, according to CREA’s estimates. The attacks in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis did not impede Russian oil tankers or trade last month. In December,…