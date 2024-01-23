23 Jan, 24

Russia’s Fossil Fuel Revenues Continue To Fall

UncategorizedNo Comments

Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues continued to fall in December from November, as income from oil and gas exports has been dropping since September, a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed on Tuesday. Fossil fuel revenues for Russia dropped by 8% last month from November, for a decline of $63 million (58 million euros) per day, according to CREA’s estimates. The attacks in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis did not impede Russian oil tankers or trade last month. In December,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.