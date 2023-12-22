Russia’s LNG Export Plans Suffer Setbacks Due to Sanctions

Potential contract cancellations for the construction of ice-class LNG carriers and U.S. sanctions on the latest Russian LNG export project could hamper Russia’s plans to boost LNG sales now that its pipeline route to Europe is largely cut off. There aren’t enough ice-class LNG tankers built to carry LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project via and Northern Sea Route across the Arctic Ocean to the east, while sanctions on the same project could also impede Russia’s efforts to sell more LNG abroad, sources in the industry…