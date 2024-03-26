Russia’s Offline Oil Refining Capacity Reaches 14%

The amount of Russian oil refining capacity that has been taken offline due to Ukrainian drone strikes is 14% of Russia’s total refining capacity, according to Reuters calculations. Calculations show that 900,000 barrels per day of refining capacity has been taken offline by drone strikes, Reuters said on Tuesday. This includes Lukoil’s Norsi and Volgograd refineries, and Rosneft’s Kuibyshev and Ryazan refineries, among others. Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian refineries in recent weeks, which have reduced Russia’s…