Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Slump By 38% In January-August

Lower oil prices and lower sales volumes led to a 38.1% slump in Russia’s oil and gas revenues between January and August, compared to the same period of 2022, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday. During the first eight months of this year, Russian oil and gas revenues dropped to $49.5 billion (4.836 trillion Russian rubles), from $80 billion (7.818 trillion rubles) for the same period of 2022. This year, Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe slumped and dragged the gas giant’s profits down this year compared to 2022.…