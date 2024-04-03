Russia’s Oil Exports By Sea Hit New 2024 Record

Russia’s crude oil exports by sea reached the highest point yet this year in the last week of March, as weather conditions at Russia’s Pacific Port improved. Bloomberg tanker tracking data shows that four-week average seaborne crude exports in the period to March 31 reached their highest level since November. Russia agreed to cut crude oil exports throughout the first quarter as part of its role in OPEC+, which has been trying to keep control of the oil market. Under the agreement, Russia agreed to cut 300,000 bpd of crude oil exports…