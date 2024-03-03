Russia’s Rosneft Moves to Sell its German Refinery Assets

Russia’s state-controlled oil giant Rosneft has launched a sales process seeking to divest its German assets, which include a majority stake in a major refinery that is currently under German trusteeship, a spokesperson for Germany’s economy ministry told Bloomberg on Friday. In September 2022, a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany put the local business of Russia’s Rosneft under trusteeship, handing control over the Schwedt refinery to the country’s energy market regulator. “With…