Russia’s Sakhalin-2 Back To Full Production After Maintenance

Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project producing LNG and oil has returned to full operations after planned maintenance, Gazprom’s Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov has told Russian news agency Interfax. The maintenance, which began in July, involved all natural gas production facilities, according to the executive. The operator of Sakhalin-2 is now a Russian entity, Sakhalin Energy, following a decree by Vladimir Putin from last year that stipulated that a newly set-up state Russian company would take over the rights and obligations of Sakhalin…