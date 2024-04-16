Russia’s Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Hit 11-Month High

Russia exported the highest level of oil from its ports in 11 months in the week to April 14, as export terminals likely shipped more crude that couldn’t be processed at refineries knocked offline by Ukrainian drone attacks, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday. In the second week of April, Russia’s crude oil shipments jumped by as much as 560,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 3.95 million bpd—the highest level since May last year, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee. …