Russia’s Urals Oil Exports Disrupted By Storm and Maintenance

A storm and planned maintenance have forced Russia to suspend on Friday around two-thirds of the shipments of its flagship crude grade Urals from its Baltic and Black Sea ports, Reuters reported, citing traders and vessel tracking data. The port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea will see no shipments of Urals crude in the period December 13 to December 18, according to LSEG data and traders who spoke to Reuters. In addition, Urals shipments from Novorossiysk, Russia’s primary port of loading Urals in the Black Sea, were also…