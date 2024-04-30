Rystad: Global Upstream Could See Another $150B Merger This Year

So far this year, the global upstream oil and gas market has seen more than $64 billion in mergers and acquisitions, and the year could still see more mega-deals, according to the latest report from Rystad Energy on Monday. While recent deals have focused on the Permian Basin, Rystad says it is looking to other American shale patch venues for the next big deals amid an ongoing trend of consolidation. The $64 billion in global M&A value booked so far this year is the best Q1 performance the industry has seen since 2019. The…