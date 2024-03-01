Saipem First to Call Drop in Aramco Orders Over Oil Expansion Plan Scrapping

Italy’s Saipem oilfield services company said on Thursday that it was anticipating a 20% fall in orders from Aramco as a result of the Saudi oil giant’s orders from on high in late January to scrap plans for expanding capacity, Reuters reported. In 2020, Saipem signed a 12-year-deal with Saudi Aramco, and has averaged over $1.6 billion in engineering and construction projects for Aramco between 2021 and 2023, according to Reuters. “(Saipem’s) new business plan already includes a 20% cut in orders from Saudi Arabia compared…