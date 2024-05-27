Sam Altman-Backed Nuclear Startup Signs Major Data Center Contract

Sam Altman backed nuclear startup Oklo inked a deal to supply 100MW of nuclear power to data center company Wyoming Hyperscale, it was announced last week. The news sent shares of NYSE-listed Oklo up more than 30% in trading on Friday. The companies signed a “non-binding letter of intent outlining plans for the PPA, which will last for 10 years,” according to industry publication Data Center Dynamics. This comes on top of the revelation that, last month, Oklo signed to supply up to 500MW of power to another data center, Equinix. “Wyoming…