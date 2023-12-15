Santa Getting Boost From Lower Gasoline Prices

There could be more presents under the tree this year for U.S. drivers, with gasoline prices plummeting to their lowest levels in 2.5 years. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.087 as of Friday, according to data supplied by AAA. This compares with #3.193 a year ago today, and is the lowest level since June 2021, right before gasoline prices began their climb to $5 per gallon, which it hit the following summer. This drop in gasoline prices could offset high inflation for consumers, Bloomberg…