Sao Paulo’s Power Grid Nears Breaking Point

Dark days ahead in São Paulo, the industrial and commercial hub of Brazil. They noticed last month, after a three day blackout hit the city’s center and its poorer neighborhoods, although a previous power outage in November was a portent of things to come. Consultants contend that the electric company has underinvested for years and that the city’s grid will collapse within three years unless corrective action is taken—which sounds a lot like Thames Water. The electric company declared that it was in “full compliance…