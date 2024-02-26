Sasol Earnings Slump on Weaker Oil and Petrochemical Prices

South Africa’s energy and chemicals firm Sasol booked a 34% decline in its core earnings for the second half of 2023 due to lower crude oil and petrochemicals prices. Sasol reported on Monday core headline earnings per share (HEPS) of $0.95 (18.39 South African rand) for July to December 2023, down from $1.27 (24.55 rand) for the same period of 2022, dragged down by lower earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) due to “challenging market conditions.” “Sasol’s performance for the first six months of…