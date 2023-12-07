Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

For the first time, Saudi Arabia acknowledges that some of the projects of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from oil are being delayed to avoid pressures on the economy. The Kingdom, the world’s top crude oil exporter, needs more time to “build factories, build even sufficient human resources,” Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told Bloomberg on Thursday. “The delay or rather the extension of some projects will serve the economy,” the minister added. “There are strategies that have been postponed…