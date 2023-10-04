Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Not Alter Voluntary Oil Supply Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the key OPEC+ partners, will be keeping their oil supply cuts in November despite the recent crude oil price rally. Hours before a regular OPEC+ panel meeting, Saudi Arabia said early on Wednesday it would continue cutting an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from its crude oil production in November and December, and Russia said in a separate statement it would continue to reduce oil exports by 300,000 bpd until the end of the year. The near-simultaneous announcements from the two leaders of the OPEC+ alliance did…