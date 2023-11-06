06 Nov, 23

Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Stick To Oil Production And Export Cuts

UncategorizedNo Comments

Saudi Arabia and Russia have confirmed they will extend their voluntary production and export cuts until the end of the year in a largely expected move to keep a lid on a solid portion of global supply. “This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” Reuters quoted a statement from the Saudi energy ministry as saying. Saudi Arabia has been producing around 9 million barrels daily, effecting a voluntary reduction of some…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.