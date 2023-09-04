Saudi Arabia Could Snub The U.S., Pick China To Build Its First Nuclear Plant

Last year the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced the commissioning of the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant–the first ever for an Arab nation. The 1,400-megawatt nuclear plant became the single largest electricity generator in the UAE since reaching 100% power in early December, and is now providing “constant, reliable and sustainable electricity around the clock. And now, Saudi Arabia harbors the same ambitions as its OPEC peer. However, unlike the UAE, Saudi Arabia might turn to China to design and build its first…