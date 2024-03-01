Saudi Arabia Likely to Keep Oil Prices to Asia Unchanged

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce in a few days little changes to the price of its crude going to Asia in April, amid a rise in Middle Eastern oil benchmarks, a Reuters survey of refiners showed on Friday. Saudi Aramco, the world’s top crude oil exporter, is set to keep the price of its flagship Arab Light grade for Asia for next month unchanged or raise it slightly by up to $0.20 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, the benchmark off which Middle Eastern crude exports to Asia are priced, the survey of six refining sources found. Saudi…