Saudi Arabia Makes Two Natural Gas Discoveries

Saudi Arabia has struck gas at two fields in the Empty Quarter, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Saudi energy ministry. “Natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields,” the Saudi Press Agency also said, citing Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. At the Al-Hiran field, gas flowed at a rate of 30 million cubic feet daily. At the Al-Mahakik field, the gas flow was smaller, at 0.85 million cubic feet daily. Arab News reported, meanwhile, that at one of the new gas discoveries at producing fields gas…