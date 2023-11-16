Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Rose From a 28-Month Low in September

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports increased by 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.75 million bpd in September, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday. Exports from the world’s top crude oil exporter inched up from the 28-month low in August when the Kingdom shipped on average 5.58 million bpd as it continued to cut its production to “stabilize” the oil market. At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s direct crude oil burn fell by 120,000 bpd to 606,000 bpd in September, according…